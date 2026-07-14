Grant Nelson Out for Rest of Summer League
Grant Nelson is out for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League, ClutchPoints' Erik Slater reports. No reason has been given. The Alabama product came to Vegas competing for a training camp invite or a two-way contract, and losing the rest of the schedule costs him evaluation reps he can't get back. Nelson spent last season with the G League's Long Island Nets, averaging 11.0 points and 6.0 rebounds on 55 percent shooting, and got his first NBA minutes on a 10-day deal in February, appearing in four games. That stint ended when patellar tendinitis shut down his season in March. He isn't a fantasy consideration, but a second straight summer without a roster spot would be a setback.
Source: Erik Slater
Source: Erik Slater