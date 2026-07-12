Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Cristopher Sanchez has been named the starting pitcher for the National League during the upcoming All-Star Game. It's only fitting that Sanchez gets the nod in his home ballpark in Philadelphia. The fact it's in Philly likely helped his case to start, but Sanchez is deserving of the honor. The southpaw owns a 2.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and a 144/25 K/BB ratio across 20 starts this season. This will be the second All-Star selection of his career. Sanchez also made the team during the 2024 season as a member of the Phillies. Toronto Blue Jays stud Dylan Cease will be on the opposing side during Tuesday's All-Star contest.
Source: Matt Gelb
Source: Matt Gelb