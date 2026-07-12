Brice Matthews Removed with Knee Injury
Brice Matthews (knee) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matthews injured his knee when he collided with the wall during the first inning of this contest. Matthews finished out the inning, but was pulled out of the game before taking his first at-bat. Taylor Trammell pinch hit for Matthews and took over in center field for the rest of the contest. The Astros will likely do more testing on Matthews before deciding if he needs to be placed on the Injured List. The All-Star break begins on Monday, so the Astros won't need to make any decisions right away.
Source: Matt Kawahara
Source: Matt Kawahara