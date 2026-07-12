Reds Place Nick Lodolo on Injured List With Blister
Nick Lodolo (finger) on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his left index finger and recalled right-hander Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Lodolo's blister issues are getting frustrating for the Reds and fantasy managers. The talented southpaw opened the 2026 season on the IL with the same blister issue on his left index finger. The 28-year-old former seventh overall pick in 2019 out of Texas Christian University was pulled from his start early on Saturday against the division-rival Chicago Cubs after allowing two earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out four in five innings pitched for a no-decision. The first time around, when he dealt with a blister, Lodolo missed six weeks. He will be eligible to come off the IL on July 27, but fantasy managers probably should prepare for his absence to extend into August. In addition to recurring blister issues, Lodolo has a career-low 17.9% strikeout rate with a 4.60 ERA (5.09 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 27 walks in his 12 starts for the Reds in 2026. It's becoming harder to recommend him as a hold in shallow-mixed fantasy leagues.
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Source: Cincinnati Reds