Mason Montgomery Earns First Save of the Season for the Pirates, Emerging as a Top Waiver-Wire Target?
Mason Montgomery worked around a walk to finish Saturday's 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of a doubleheader, striking out two in a hitless ninth for his first save of the season. Gregory Soto had closed Game 1, so Pittsburgh is still splitting late work. Montgomery has put himself squarely in the picture, though. He has allowed no runs with five strikeouts and one walk over his last three appearances, and his season total is up to 55 strikeouts in 37 innings. The 4.14 ERA is not pretty, but a 34.8% strikeout rate and 3.21 xERA make the profile more interesting than the surface number. RotoBaller now lists Montgomery alongside Soto atop a volatile committee and recommends him in 12-team leagues. With only a 2% Yahoo roster rate, he is one of the better speculative saves adds available, even if calling him Pittsburgh's closer would be premature.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller