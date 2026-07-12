Hagen Smith No Longer a Worthy Stash Target Amid Lengthy Stay on IL?
Hagen Smith has been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A for nearly a month due to a left shoulder impingement. While this lengthy IL stint has significantly hindered his stash value, the hard-throwing left-handed pitcher was flashing elite upside at the top club prior to the injury. Before allowing a season-worst seven runs on June 13 (his last start before hitting the shelf), Smith posted a solid 3.42 ERA over his last 26 1/3 innings. During this stretch, the former fifth overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft struck out an impressive 44 hitters but walked a high 5.5 hitters per nine innings, which inflated his WHIP. While his command has been an issue, his strikeout upside is among the highest at the Triple-A level. His path to innings in a weak back-half Chicago rotation could quickly put him back on the stash radar once he returns from injury later in the second half.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com