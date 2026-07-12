Will George Lombard Jr. Debut in the Second Half?
George Lombard Jr. put himself near the top of the stash rankings before hitting the Triple-A injured list in mid-June. Over his last 23 games before hitting the injured list (May 22 through June 16), the top-ranked prospect in the system posted an elite .277/.398/.542 line with 10 doubles, four home runs, and four stolen bases. However, over his first 19 games at the Triple-A level this season, Lombard stumbled to a .178/.362/.205 line. While he began the season at Double-A, Lombard quickly showed that he was more than ready to join the top club. Managers should continue to keep a close eye on his status as he works his way back from a finger injury, as he recently resumed baseball activities. If he can return to the diamond shortly after the All-Star Game, he should quickly compete for at-bats at the MLB level given Anthony Volpe's inconsistencies.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com