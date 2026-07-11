Ronel Blanco to Make Another Rehab Start
Ronel Blanco (elbow) is scheduled to make another rehab start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. Blanco was being considered as an option to return for Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers. Instead, the Astros will give Blanco at least one more rehab start. His most recent outing was cut short due to the weather, so the Astros want Blanco to build up his pitch count some more before he returns to the team. The right-hander has been working his way back from season-ending right elbow surgery from last year. He should be able to contribute to the Astros rotation during the second half of the season. Blanco could be a possible deep league option in the second half.
Source: Matt Kawahara
Source: Matt Kawahara