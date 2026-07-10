Egor Demin Drops 20 Points in Win
Egor Demin was putting on a show during Friday's Summer League contest against the New York Knicks. He finished with 20 points (7-of-15 FGs), three rebounds, and two assists during Friday's victory. Demin struggled as a rookie, but is showing solid progression during the Summer League. This past season, Demin averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game across 52 contests with the Nets. He held a field goal percentage of 39.9% and 38.5% from beyond the arc. The Nets are hopeful that the 6-foot-9 guard can find more consistency in 2026. He has the potential to be a legitimate threat in the NBA, but he needs to be more efficient, or he'll quickly get passed up in this league.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN