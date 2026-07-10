Ollie Gordon II Competing for No. 2 Job This Summer
De'Von Achane will be the team's clear lead back again in 2026, but Mike Masala of Dolphins Wire writes that the battle between Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright for the RB2 role will be "one of the more underrated competitions happening" at training camp this summer. Gordon is extremely physical at 6-foot-2 and 230-plus pounds. The 22-year-old former sixth-rounder last year out of Oklahoma State had 70 carries as a rookie for 199 yards (2.8 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns in 17 games (one start), adding just seven receptions for 32 yards and another score. Wright also had exactly 70 rushing attempts, but he was more efficient with 4.1 yards per carry in fewer games played (10). If Achane were to miss any time due to injury in 2026, Gordon would most likely operate as the between-the-tackles runner because of his size, with Wright taking on more of a pass-catching role out of the backfield. Both Gordon and Wright are attractive deeper-league handcuffs with different strengths. RotoBaller has Gordon ranked as the No. 80 fantasy RB entering his second year in the NFL.
Source: Dolphins Wire - Mike Masala
Source: Dolphins Wire - Mike Masala