Myron Gardner to Miss Remainder of Summer League
Myron Gardner (ankle) will miss the remainder of Summer League after spraining his ankle in Friday's California Classic opener against the San Antonio Spurs, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Gardner exited that game after posting two points, four rebounds, and two assists in seven minutes, then missed Sunday's matchup with the Lakers. The injury costs the 25-year-old valuable developmental reps after he averaged 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for Miami last season. He remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries open a clearer regular-season role.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman