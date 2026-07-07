Konnor Griffin to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Konnor Griffin (finger) is officially going on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left ring finger, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Griffin will be in a splint for six weeks and is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks. It's a tough break for the Pirates and for Griffin's fantasy managers, as he's not expected to be back until early in September. Jared Triolo will most likely handle most of the playing time at the 6 with Griffin out, with Nick Gonzales being another option in Pittsburgh's middle infield. Griffin, the top prospect in all of baseball going into the start of the 2026 campaign, has been a strong contributor for the Bucs in his first big-league season, slashing .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored in his 225 at-bats. He won't have a ton of time left to make an impact in fantasy once he returns from his finger injury, but Griffin's power/speed upside makes him worth stashing in most leagues in the meantime.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - Colin Beazley