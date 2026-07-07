Ryan Helsley Going for Second Opinion on his Elbow
Ryan Helsley (elbow) will go for a second opinion, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Helsley is on the 15-day injured list for the second time this year after already missing seven weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow earlier this season. After going back on the IL last Friday with more elbow injuries, fantasy managers might want to plan for the worst, which could be season-ending surgery. The 31-year-old veteran reliever was on his way to a bounce-back campaign in 2026 in his new digs in Baltimore early on before going on the IL for the first time. He's thrown just 15 1/3 innings so far for the O's and has gone 0-4 with a 4.11 ERA (4.68 FIP), 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, 21 strikeouts, and nine walks in 17 relief appearances. The two-time All-Star is worth stashing in most fantasy leagues until we know more about his timetable for a return. Tyler Wells has two straight saves for Baltimore since Helsley landed on the IL, but Rico Garcia should also factor into the saves picture for manager Craig Albernaz for however long Helsley stays sidelined.
Source: MLB.com -Jake Rill
Source: MLB.com -Jake Rill