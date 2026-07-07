Ben Rice to Participate in Home Run Derby
Ben Rice will participate in this year's Home Run Derby during the All-Star break on Monday, July 13, according to MLB Communications. Rice will try to give the Yankees a record fifth Home Run Derby winner alongside Tino Martinez (1997), Jason Giambi (2002), Robinson Cano (2011), and Aaron Judge (2017). The only other known participant for this year's Derby in the American League is Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. After breaking out in 2025 in his first full major-league season by hitting 26 home runs and driving in 65 in 138 regular-season games, Rice has backed up the breakout with another phenomenal season, slashing .267/.360/.565 with a .925 OPS, 25 home runs, 57 RBI, 59 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 85 games across 364 plate appearances. The 27-year-old former 12th-rounder in 2021 out of Dartmouth College is proving to be the real deal, but he has been on a skid at the plate since June 22, going 7-for-52 (.135) with three homers, four RBI, four runs, four walks, and 15 strikeouts in his last 14 games over 57 plate appearances.
Source: MLB Communications
Source: MLB Communications