Hector Rodriguez's Power Numbers Put Him in High-End Stash Territory
Hector Rodriguez is mashing at Triple-A Louisville this season, and fantasy managers should start to take notice. The 22-year-old outfielder has 19 homers and 53 RBI while hitting .285. Rodriguez, the No. 5 prospect for the Reds, has a shot to make the big league club with current Reds outfielders Dane Myers and Blake Dunn on the 10-day IL. Now would seem to be prime time for Rodriguez to make an impact on the big-league club. He has demonstrated the power numbers at Triple-A while hitting for a good average and appears ready for the majors. Fantasy managers should take notice and add the power-hitting left-handed bat prior to his call-up. He could be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues down the stretch run, making him a worthy stash target in 12+ team, five-outfielder formats.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball