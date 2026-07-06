Jacob Wilson Yet to Resume Hitting, Not Expected to Return Until After All-Star Break
Jacob Wilson (thumb) has been shut down from hitting due to right thumb inflammation and is not expected to return from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, per MLB.com. Wilson emerged as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers in 2025, hitting .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs, 63 RBI, 62 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 523 plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old has seen his numbers drop across the board in 2026 as he's battled shoulder and now thumb injuries. Across 214 plate appearances this season, Wilson is hitting .277/.310/.386 with four home runs, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored, and two stolen bases. With Wilson sidelined, Athletics infielder Alika Williams will likely continue to see the majority of the team's playing time at shortstop.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com