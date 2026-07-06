Walbert Urena a Rookie Strikeout Arm to Add Now?
Walbert Urena has worked his way into the 12-team waiver mix with a 3.03 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old held Seattle to one run and one hit over 5 2/3 innings on July 2, bouncing back after Oakland tagged him for seven runs in his previous start. The walks are the part that can still make this frustrating. Urena has issued 41 free passes, and his 12.2% walk rate shows up in the WHIP even with the strong ERA. Still, a 3.26 xERA and 33.2% hard-hit rate support most of what he has done so far. RotoBaller lists Urena at 34% rostered in Yahoo formats and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He is worth adding for managers who need innings and steady strikeout help.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller