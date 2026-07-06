Willi Castro a Useful Waiver Add Despite Playing-Time Risk?
Willi Castro still offers enough category help and roster flexibility to stay in the waiver mix, but this is not a clean must-add. Castro is batting .269 with six home runs, 38 runs, 35 RBI, and six steals through 268 at-bats. He has also gone 33-for-116 (.284) with four homers, 16 runs, 17 RBI, and three steals over his last 30 games, even with a colder stretch mixed in. The concern is playing time. Castro has gone just 4-for-27 over his last seven games, and Colorado has started sitting him more often against right-handed pitching. His eligibility at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and outfield still gives fantasy managers several ways to use him. With his Yahoo roster rate down to 40%, Castro fits as a 12-team bench option for managers who need flexibility, not as a priority pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller