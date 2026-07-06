Heriberto Hernandez Records Second Multi-Homer Game Against A's
Heriberto Hernandez has come on strong since the start of June and recorded his second multi-homer performance in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Hernandez went 3-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs, a double, two walks, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .234 and his OPS to .771. The 26-year-old second-year outfielder has been a platoon player in the corner outfield spots for Miami in 2026, but he could start to earn regular playing time if he continues to crush baseballs into the second half of the season. Since June 1, Hernandez has gone 24-for-89 (.270) with nine of his 11 home runs on the year, six doubles, 16 RBI, and 16 runs scored in 26 games and 99 plate appearances. Overall, the Dominican outfielder has slashed .234/.314/.457 with 34 RBI, 22 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 184 at-bats. He has slightly lowered his strikeout rate to 22.7% in his second MLB season, and he could start to attract interest in deeper fantasy leagues for his power. Hernandez is rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com