Rockies Turn to Jordan Romano for Sunday's Save, Worth a Pickup in Deep Leagues?
Jordan Romano was picked up by the Rockies in May after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, and since his call-up to the Rockies on July 4, he has immediately been inserted into the reliever mix, as he threw one inning on Saturday and earned the save on Sunday. Both outings were identical, as he allowed one hit, no runs, and struck out two. Romano had four saves (six opportunities) for the Angels earlier this season before he was let go because of poor performance. He had a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP. All that to say, Romano has 118 career saves, mostly from when he was the primary closer in Toronto from 2021-2023, and now, at 33-years old, he finds himself pitching in one of the hardest places for pitchers to pitch in a reliever situation that is unclear, and has seen 10 different players log a save on the season. Due to Romano's history as a closer, the Rockies may want to give him the chance, but with his 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, it's unlikely to work out. He could be a desperate name for saves in the short-term; however, it would have to be in deeper formats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com