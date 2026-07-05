Brandon Sproat Emerging as Buy-Low Waiver-Wire Target
Brandon Sproat has endured an inconsistent first full major league season after making four appearances with the Mets during his 2025 rookie campaign. The 25-year-old owns a 5.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and .244 opponents' batting average across 17 appearances, including 15 starts. Sproat showed encouraging progress in June, however, posting a 3.46 ERA during the month. His 25.3 K% remains comfortably above league average and highlights the swing-and-miss ability that holds his ceiling high. Limiting hard contact remains the biggest hurdle, but his recent performances point toward continued improvement. Fantasy managers searching for pitching upside should consider Sproat a worthwhile buy-low waiver wire target before his value climbs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com