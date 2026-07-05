Mike Trout Nearing Return, Could Rejoin Angels This Week
Mike Trout (hamstring) continues to make encouraging progress from the right hamstring strain that has sidelined him since June 18. Trout ran the bases on Sunday without any reported issues and remains on track to return during the Angels' upcoming road trip, potentially as early as July 7 or 8. The 34-year-old is looking to build on a strong start to the 2026 season, slashing .234/.394/.472 with an .866 OPS across 74 games. His power has remained intact, and he was heating up before the injury, slugging .741 with three home runs over the seven games leading up to his absence. Fantasy managers should remain optimistic that Trout can carry that momentum into his imminent return.
Source: Rhett Bollinger
Source: Rhett Bollinger