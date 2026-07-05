Angel Martinez Takes Batting Practice for First Time
Angel Martinez (foot) took batting practice on Saturday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list on June 16 with a fractured left foot, according to MLB.com. An MRI exam and CT scan showed a non-displaced fracture after Martinez left the game on June 13 against the division-rival Detroit Tigers. At the time, he was estimated to need four to six weeks to recover. Barring a setback, Martinez could return to the big-league roster at the end of July. The 24-year-old had his walking boot removed last week. Before his foot injury, the 24-year-old Dominican switch-hitter was batting .239 (54-for-226) with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his 66 games in his third year in the majors. Martinez was struggling in 11 games in June before fracturing his foot, going 9-for-41 (.220) with two homers, two doubles, four RBI, four runs, one steal, one walk, and 12 strikeouts. He's walking just 2.9% of the time in 2026, so Martinez's plate discipline must improve for him to gain more traction off the waiver wire when he's healthy. He's currently rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com