Darius Acuff Jr. Leads Kings With 25 Points in California Classic Win
Darius Acuff Jr. scored a game-high 25 points in a 79-76 California Classic win over the Brooklyn Nets. The No. 7 pick added two rebounds and four assists, helping Sacramento rally after trailing by 18 in the first half and by 10 late in the fourth quarter. Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists at Arkansas, so the scoring burst fits the profile. The fantasy appeal is obvious if he earns on-ball work, but his shot selection and efficiency will matter in a Kings backcourt that still has veteran options ahead of him.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA