Aug 15, 2026, 3:15 PM ET
Sometimes you come across a statistic that doesn't seem real, but it is. This weekend, that is the fact that Chase Briscoe has never finished inside the top 10 at Richmond Raceway. He has gotten close a few times, but in Chase's nine career attempts at this race track, his best finish thus far is 11th. Can that end on Saturday night, though? Briscoe is starting a career-best second at Richmond in this weekend's Cook Out 400, and the No. 19 Toyota looked really strong in practice on Friday, ranking fifth-fastest in both 25- and 30-lap average. Additionally, Briscoe drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is a great combination for success at Richmond Raceway. As far as DFS goes, Briscoe is a potential dominator of the race on Saturday night, but he's a risky pick on DraftKings with his $9.5K salary due to his shaky track history as well as the best car in practice starting on the pole.--Jordan McAbeeSource: DriverAverages