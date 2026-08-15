Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?

Aug 15, 2026, 1:14 PM ET
Richmond Raceway has always been a good race track for Austin Dillon, but with this Next Gen car in the Cup Series, it's easily his best. Dillon has undoubtedly found something that his competitors have not, as the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing has gone to victory lane in each of the last two races here. Some industry experts say that Austin runs such a unique line through the corners that it's hard to replicate. Last year, Dillon started 11th and led 107 laps en route to victory. This year, he qualified 16th, so he has a little more work to do comparatively speaking. Still, with his record at this race track, how can you bet against the guy? At an $8.3K salary on DraftKings, and with his Place Differential upside, Austin Dillon makes for a great DFS play for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday evening at Richmond.--Jordan McAbeeSource: NASCAR.com