Jordan Brink Joins Bulls' Development Staff

Aug 14, 2026, 9:27 PM ET
The Chicago Bulls are hiring Jordan Brink as an assistant coach and director of player development, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Brink arrives after winning an NBA championship on Mike Brown's New York Knicks staff and previously worked as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons. Assistant-coach hires rarely shift fantasy value by themselves, but the move fits the development focus under Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter. Josh Giddey
remains Chicago's safest fantasy piece after averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists last season. The more interesting name is Matas Buzelis
, whose path to a breakout could improve if Brink helps speed up his two-way growth.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto