Jackson Chourio Dealing With Sore Thumb, In Wednesday's Lineup
Jackson Chourio (thumb) has been dealing with a sore thumb, not second baseman Brice Turang, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. However, Chourio is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Petco Park against left-hander Robbie Ray, starting in left field and hitting leadoff. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old's status going forward. If his thumb worsens, he'll be a candidate to land on the injured list. The Venezuelan outfielder has hit .278/.341/.480 with an .821 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 58 runs scored in 352 at-bats in 2026 in his third year in the big leagues for Milwaukee. Chourio hit only .229 (24-for-105) with a .588 OPS, one homer, five doubles, nine RBI, four steals, 18 runs, seven walks, and 27 strikeouts in 26 games in July, but he's picked things up so far in 11 games in August, going 12-for-37 (.324) with four homers, a double, six RBI, six runs scored, and one steal in 45 plate appearances. He's gone 1-for-3 in his career against Ray.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy