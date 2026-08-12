Shane McClanahan Looks Good in Tuesday's Rehab Start
Shane McClanahan (back) looked good in his minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, throwing three shutout innings with no hits allowed, no walks, and two strikeouts. The 29-year-old southpaw hit 95.7 mph on the radar gun and threw a total of 30 pitches in the outing. If the Rays feel comfortable returning McClanahan to their starting rotation after just one rehab start, he will most likely be on a short leash his next time on the mound, limiting his fantasy upside. After missing each of the last two years due to complications from Tommy John surgery, McClanahan is 9-6 in 2026 with a 3.09 ERA (3.34 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 35 walks in 99 innings pitched across 20 starts. The two-time All-Star allowed six runs (five earned) on July 19 against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, but he allowed one or fewer runs in his other four starts in the month of July. McClanahan can definitely help fantasy managers in all leagues down the stretch and is rostered in 84% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com