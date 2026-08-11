Geraldo Perdomo Out on Tuesday With Knee Injury
Geraldo Perdomo (knee) will sit out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the division-rival Colorado Rockies after being pulled from Monday's series opener with soreness in his left knee, according to MLB.com. Ildemaro Vargas will start at the 6 in Arizona and will hit eighth against Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. Perdomo's knee injury doesn't sound too serious, but he'll miss at least one game. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if he's feeling good enough to return to action. The 26-year-old Dominican switch-hitter hasn't lived up to expectations in 2026 after a breakout year in 2025 in which he hit .290 (173-for-597) with 20 home runs, 100 RBI, 27 stolen bases, and 98 runs scored in 161 games played. Going into Tuesday's games, he's slashing .244/.359/.374 with a .733 OPS, nine homers, 42 RBI, 17 steals, and 57 runs scored in 116 games played. Perdomo had his worst month in July, hitting .194 (18-for-93) with a .658 OPS, three homers, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, five steals, 15 runs, 16 walks, and 13 strikeouts in 24 games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com