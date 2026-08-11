Seaver King Showing Off Power Stroke at Triple-A
Seaver King is on a roll at Triple-A since his return from the injured list. The Nats' sixth-ranked prospect has at least one hit in six of eight games since his return to the Rochester lineup, including five hits in his last two games, which also include home runs in back-to-back contests. The former 10th-overall draft pick is now slashing .284/.361/.469 with seven home runs and four steals in 41 games with the Red Wings. The right-handed hitter's main defensive position of shortstop is blocked by CJ Abrams, but he's logged 12 games at second base this year, which offers another path to the majors, although the MLB stolen base leader Nasim Nunez is somewhat of a roadblock there as well. There is a chance for a late-season call-up, especially given his recent surge, and along with his decent power/speed combo, he is intriguing for fantasy. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the 23-year-old, but there may be other more enticing stash options available on the wire.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com