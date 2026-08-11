Jhostynxon Garcia Off To Slow Start in Opportunity With Pirates
Jhostynxon Garcia was called up to Pittsburgh on July 29 after spending most of the season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians. Garcia has played 19 games with Pittsburgh and has 47 at-bats with a .170 batting average and no homers, with two RBI and two runs scored. The right-handed hitting 23-year-old is off to a slow start with his new big league club after debuting briefly with the Red Sox last season. Garcia has already received an extended opportunity with the Pirates. The No. 5 overall prospect for Pittsburgh has yet to show off his skills at the big league level and thus can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. He's combined for 10 homers and 35 runs in the minors this season between two levels but has yet to showcase that ability for the big league club.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball