Daniel Jones Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Daniel Jones (Achilles) is not expected to play in the preseason, per The Athletic's James Boyd. According to Boyd, Jones will participate only in Tuesday's joint practice with the New England Patriots and will sit out Thursday's game. The former sixth-overall pick has looked sharp in practice and earned praise from his teammates. Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "He looks like he never got hurt," while guard Quenton Nelson said, "He's been incredible. He's back like he's never left." In his first season with the Colts in 2025, Jones recorded 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and added 164 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was the QB7 before the injury, averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. Jones is ranked QB24 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, offering upside at a reasonable price.
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic