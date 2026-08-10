Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Strengthening his Case to be Colts' WR3
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has "come alive" in the team's recent training camp practices and "continues to strengthen his case" to be Indy's third starting receiver over veterans Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell. Dulin and Treadwell have made some plays, but they have not been as consistent as Westbrook-Ikhine. The 29-year-old "always seems to be in the right place at the right time," and he is quickly building chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones. The former undrafted free agent from the University of Indiana caught just 11 of his 20 targets for 89 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games (three starts) in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins, but Westbrook-Ikhine had 497 receiving yards and a career-high nine touchdowns on 32 receptions in 17 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and could quickly become a regular contributor with the Colts in 2026. For now, fantasy managers should be ignoring him as a late-round flier in favor of higher-upside receivers, but if Alec Pierce (ankle) is not ready for the start of the regular season, Westbrook-Ikhine will become a bit more interesting as a deep sleeper.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd