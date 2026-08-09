Chase Elliott Wrecks in Practice at Iowa

Aug 9, 2026, 12:46 PM ET
Chase Elliott got loose during his practice run at Iowa Speedway on Saturday afternoon and backed his No. 9 Chevrolet into the wall, sustaining damage to the front and rear of the left side of the race car. His Hendrick Motorsports crew will have to repair the damage before the race starts on Sunday, and Chase will have to drop to the rear when the Iowa Corn 350 goes green. That's not too much of a disadvantage, though, as Elliott was already slated to start near the back after qualifying 32nd on Saturday. Unfortunately for Chase fans, he didn't have much speed before the wreck either (30th-fastest in practice), so it may be a long race day on Sunday for the sport's most popular driver. With finishes of third and 14th here at Iowa in the two Cup Series races ran here, Chase Elliott may look like a grand Place Differential pick for DFS, but be cautious, because that No. 9 team is struggling to find speed right now.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Motorsport