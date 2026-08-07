Bucky Irving Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
Bucky Irving is making a big impression on new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in training camp. "His feet are always in the ground," Robinson said. "So he's always able to change direction and, obviously, that keeps him so balanced to be able to break tackles." Irving missed all of the team's organized team activities in May and June while rehabbing a shoulder injury, but he is back now and is looking quick and decisive since pads went on this past week. "Bucky is a stud," Robinson said. Irving had a great rookie year in former OC Liam Coen's outside-zone running scheme, and Robinson's and Coen's offensive styles are similar. The 23-year-old had a 1,000-yard rushing season with eight touchdowns as a rookie, but injuries slowed him down in 2025, and he finished with 588 rushing yards and only one TD in 10 games. A bounce-back in 2026 should be coming for Irving if he stays healthy, but injury risk and the addition of pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell figure to limit Irving's overall ceiling as more of an RB2 in his third NFL campaign. Stroud also mentions Gainwell's seamless transition to Tampa's RB room.
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud