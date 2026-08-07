Calvin Austin III the Giants' Top Slot Option at Wideout
Calvin Austin III's strong spring hasn't carried over to the start of training camp this summer, he's "still the team's top slot option." With that said, the slot role in New York isn't expected to be featured as much in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense as it was when Wan'Dale Robinson was racking up targets at will the last two seasons. Austin is going to have a role, sponging up the short targets in the passing game that Robinson once received. The 27-year-old, who stands at just 5-foot-9 and 162 pounds, failed to take advantage of extra opportunities with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, with just 31 catches for 372 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played in his third year in the NFL. Austin could have more of a role early on with the Giants this year if Malik Nabers (knee) isn't all the way back from his torn ACL, but every week, Austin's role in the offense is unlikely to yield enough targets to make him a worthy target in fantasy drafts in 12-team leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan