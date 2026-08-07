Carson Beck Has Impressive Debut In Hall of Fame Game
Carson Beck put on a show in the NFL's first preseason game of 2026. Beck operated as the signal-caller for the first half plus the opening drive of the third quarter. He went 15-for-19 for 188 passing yards and one touchdown in the eventual 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The rookie engineered a 96-yard drive in the first quarter that culminated in a rushing touchdown from running back Corey Kiner. Beck kicked off Arizona's next drive with a 49-yard bomb to receiver Jalen Brooks and three plays later hit Simi Fehoko on a five-yard fade route for a touchdown. Beck's performance added some fuel to the simmering quarterback competition in Arizona. Jacoby Brissett, who signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract in July, is still the presumed starter, but free agent signee Gardner Minshew II's position on the depth chart suddenly looks less secure. Beck's next chance to impress will come on August 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com