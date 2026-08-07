Seth McGowan Taking Advantage of RB2 Duties
Seth McGowan came into training camp competing with second-year runner DJ Giddens for the primary backup role behind the newly extended Jonathan Taylor, and with Giddens recently missing time with a hamstring injury, Colts beat reporter Zach Hicks has been impressed by what he's seen from McGowan in the RB2 role. Taylor recently praised the seventh-round pick, telling reporters, "Everybody thinks he's just like a big power back, but Seth has some moves... If you look at his feet, he reminds me of like a David Montgomery." While unlikely to force the type of committee role Montgomery has been part of in recent seasons in Detroit, McGowan has the opportunity to seize the all-important handcuff role to Taylor, raising his value as a dynasty stash and making him a player to at least keep tabs on in deep redraft leagues.
Source: Zach Hicks
Source: Zach Hicks