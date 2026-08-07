Zachariah Branch The Most Noticeable Player on the Field
Zachariah Branch was a spring standout during organized team activities, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comparing him favorably to former teammate Jaylen Waddle, and the third-round rookie continues to make plays throughout the dog days of summer. The Athletic's Josh Kendall believes Atlanta may have found a budding star, pointing to Branch as the player who has most consistently stood out all offseason long and calling him the most noticeable player on the field. A former five-star prospect and the number one receiver in the 2023 recruiting class, Branch never topped 700 yards or four touchdowns in his three seasons with USC and Georgia, but he appears to have found his stride in Falcons camp. On a depth chart in need of playmaking wide receivers behind Drake London, Branch could make an early impact and is a player to target in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Josh Kendall - The Athletic
Source: Josh Kendall - The Athletic