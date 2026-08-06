Jelani Woods Receives Praise From Jets QB
Jelani Woods was singled out as a standout by starting quarterback Geno Smith during training camp. When asked which player has impressed him most, Smith's first answer was Woods. "I like the way [Woods] has been out there. He's making plays." The 2022 third-round pick had a solid rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts, hauling in 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Since then, he has played in just four games, dealing with hamstring injuries and a significant turf toe surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season. With rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) questionable for Week 1, Woods, along with Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert, should each see a boost in production if Sadiq misses time in the regular season.
Source: Connor J Hughes - SNY
Source: Connor J Hughes - SNY