Mavericks Shop P.J. Washington
P.J. Washington in trade talks, per Evan Sidery. Dallas has a crowded frontcourt after extending Naji Marshall and adding rookie Morez Johnson Jr., creating a potential minutes squeeze for Washington. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2029-30 on a four-year, $88.76 million extension, giving the Mavericks a sizable salary-matching piece if they pursue a consolidation trade. Washington played a career-low 56 games last season, averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.4 threes while shooting 32.5 percent from deep. A trade to a team that starts him would help preserve his rebounds, threes, and defensive-stat value, while staying in Dallas could leave him fighting for touches in a crowded rotation.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery