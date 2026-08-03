Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Luka Doncic (hamstring) recently stated that he's fully healthy again, according to Dan Woike. Doncic suffered a hamstring strain at the beginning of April that forced him to miss the rest of the regular season and the postseason. After taking a break from basketball to rehab, Doncic is finally feeling fully healthy again. Doncic nearly earned the first MVP of his young career this past season. He averaged 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds across 35.8 minutes per game in 64 contests. He could be asked to do more on the court this upcoming season with LeBron James departing for the Philadelphia 76ers. As long as Doncic can stay healthy, he figures to be one of the best players in the league.
Source: Dan Woike
Source: Dan Woike