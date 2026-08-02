Tucker Kraft Could Participate in Joint Practice Later This Month
Tucker Kraft (knee) to take part in the team's joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals later in the month, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. LaFleur said that Kraft will have to hit all of his benchmarks to be cleared to do so. The 25-year-old started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 9 of last year, but the Packers have already activated him, and he took part in his first practice on Friday. Barring a setback as he continues to ramp up, Kraft is trending toward being a full-go for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in early September, and despite his serious knee injury from 2025, he should be considered a top-five fantasy TE. The former third-rounder from South Dakota State was in the midst of a breakout last year before his torn ACL, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played for Green Bay.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein