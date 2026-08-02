KC Concepcion Stacking Plays for Browns
KC Concepcion has made plays throughout the early days of training camp while working as part of a heavy rotation, and Saturday was no exception. With the team working on short-yardage scenarios, Concepcion caught a goal-line touchdown from Shedeur Sanders during 7-on-7 work. Concepcion has largely been used as the top option out of the slot in three-receiver sets, but he has the size and versatility to be moved across the formation. At RotoBaller's WR49, he can often be found behind a deep tier of receivers in the later rounds of 2026 drafts, but should he eventually work himself into something close to a Zay Flowers role in Todd Monken's offense, Concepcion could greatly outperform his draft cost and become a weekly fantasy starter by year's end.
Source: Brian D'Aguanno
Source: Brian D'Aguanno