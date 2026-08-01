Kyler Murray Outplays J.J. McCarthy on Saturday, Winning Battle to be Vikings Starter
Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy saw its first clear, decisive win during the first four days of camp. The veteran who signed from the Arizona Cardinals had a great day, hitting star wide receiver Justin Jefferson several times and rarely seeing the ball hit the ground during practice. While McCarthy has played well during the first three days of camp, he was shaky on Saturday. While Murray missed most of the 2025 season with a foot injury, McCarthy struggled mightily, throwing 17 interceptions in 10 games. Murray likely holds the edge in this quarterback battle, but the young quarterback should have ample opportunities to win the starting job in Minnesota.
Source: Will Ragatz - BMTN
Source: Will Ragatz - BMTN