George Holani Expected to Handle Passing-Down Work
George Holani is getting passing-down work with the first-team offense while Zach Charbonnet remains on the PUP list. Seattle Times Sports reported that Holani and rookie Jadarian Price have split most of the snaps with the starters, with Holani expected to handle third downs and two-minute situations while Price leans toward the early-down role. That gives Holani a defined lane in Seattle's backfield, though Charbonnet's eventual return could change the rotation. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back had 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in 11 regular-season games last year, then caught four passes for 34 yards after returning from injured reserve during Seattle's playoff run. That postseason usage offers some evidence that the Seahawks trust him in passing situations. Holani is not yet a clear redraft target, but his first-team work makes him worth monitoring in deeper PPR leagues while Charbonnet remains sidelined.
Source: Seattle Times Sports
Source: Seattle Times Sports