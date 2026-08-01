De'Zhaun Stribling Sits With Hamstring Tightness
De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) did not practice Saturday after experiencing tightness, according to David Lombardi. Lombardi noted that the issue is not a strain and that the team is being cautious. The timing interrupts an encouraging start to camp for the 33rd overall pick. Stribling caught multiple passes during each of the first two practices, and Brock Purdy praised his route details and reliability after Day 2. The 23-year-old finished his final college season at Ole Miss with 55 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. There is no reported timetable for his return, so fantasy managers should avoid reading too much into a precautionary absence. Still, his participation bears watching as the rookie tries to maintain the early momentum he built in San Francisco's receiver rotation.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi