Kyle Monangai Missing Another Practice on Saturday
Kyle Monangai (undisclosed) is missing his second consecutive training camp practice on Saturday for undisclosed reasons, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. It's unclear why Monangai is absent, but for now we'll consider him day-to-day. With the 24-year-old missing practice on Friday, Salvon Ahmed stepped into RB2 duties behind D'Andre Swift, but Roschon Johnson and Brittain Brown could compete for RB2 duties alongside Ahmed if Monangai misses more time this summer. Monangai had 169 carries for 783 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 after being taken in the seventh round out of Rutgers. He added 18 receptions on 30 targets for 164 yards and zero touchdowns as Swift's primary complement out of the backfield. Monangai is expected to resume RB2 duties in 2026 as long as he's healthy, limiting his weekly fantasy upside as more of an RB3/flex option in standard-scoring leagues because of his limitations as a pass-catcher. RotoBaller currently has Monangai ranked as the No. 35 RB.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs