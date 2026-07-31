Sean Tucker to be Short Yardage Back in 2026?
Sean Tucker is likely to be a factor on the goal line again. While Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell take over as the RB by committee, Tucker remains a factor in short-yardage and goal-line situations because of his size advantage over Irving and Gainwell. Tucker scored eight touchdowns last season, including six in his final eight games, while Irving had zero attempts inside the five-yard line. With the Buccaneers' offense hoping to bounce back after a tough finish to their season, Tucker could see more work on the goal line. Along with his value as a handcuff to Irving, Tucker is worth monitoring in most fantasy formats this season.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report